Again, EFCC detains Ogun Assembly Speaker

The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, has been taken into custody by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the second time in four days for alleged fraud.

Agents of the anti-graft agency picked up Okuomo on Thursday morning, at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, and took him to Abuja where he was detained.

However, the speaker was freed late on Friday night with a directive to report back on Monday.

The Speaker was reportedly detaianed again on Monday upon his return to the EFCC headquarters.

As at 9:43 p.m Monday night, the speaker, and two other individuals were said to still be in the custody of the EFCC.

Read also: EFCC arrests Ogun Assembly Speaker

It was reported that the EFCC apparently sent the speaker many invitations, but he declined them all.

The speaker has not yet made an official remark about the situation, nor has his media assistant, Abdulgafar Adeleye.

On Monday, the anti-graft agency filed an 11 count charge against Mr Oluomo, the Clerk of the House, Adedeji Adeyemo, and the Accountant, Oludayo Samuel.

Adeyanju-Nimota Amoke, a fourth suspect, is still at large and is thought to be the former Accountant of the House.

The allegations against the speaker and the other three defendants were brought before the Federal High Court in Abeokuta, Ogun State, by Rotimi Oyedepo, the head of the EFCC’s Lagos Legal Monitoring Unit.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now