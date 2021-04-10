Again, El-Rufai vows never to pay ransom to bandits, not even if his son is kidnapped | Ripples Nigeria

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has restated his stance about not paying ransom to bandits, even if his son were to be kidnapped.

According to him, he would rather pray his son made heaven if kidnapped, than pay abductors.

The governor made this disclosure during a radio interview on Friday.

He said, “I mean it and I will say it again here. Even if my son is kidnapped, I will rather pray for him to make heaven instead because I won’t pay any ransom.”

He foreclosed paying ransom to secure the release of the students abducted by bandits from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Kaduna in March 11.

According to him, his government is “absolutely not paying ransom” but considering other means to ensure the students are returned to their parents.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Kaduna State Government on Friday handed over another five out of the 39 abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation Mando in Igabi Local Government Area of the state released by bandits to their parents.

