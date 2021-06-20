News
Again, Fashola assures on completion of Second Niger Bridge in 2022
The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has, once again, assured Nigerians that the construction of the Second Niger Bridge would be completed in 2022.
Fashola, who gave this assurance at a forum to mark the sixth year anniversary of the President Muhamaddu Buhari-led administration on Sunday in Abuja, said the Federal Government has put everything in place to see that the bridge is completed at the appointed time.
According to the former Lagos State Governor, the Second Niger Bridge which will serve as a major link between South-East and South-West Nigeria, will be delivered between the second and third quarters of 2022.
Though the Minister did not disclose if the construction cost of the facility had changed since the commencement of work, available records show that construction of the bridge which commenced on September 1, 2018, was put at N336 billion when the contract deal was signed.
Fashola noted that the construction work had gone beyond the water level, explaining that most bridge works were done under water.
READ ALSO: Fashola blames Jonathan govt for paying contractor on road repair done by church
“So, what you see currently is the final work. The sub-structure which entailed building cement structures under water often costs a lot of money.
“We should finish the bridge next year between the second quarter and third quarter,’’ he affirmed.
The 1.6km long bridge with other ancillary infrastructure, including a 10.3km highway and an inter-change, spans from Asaba in Delta State to Ozubulu, Ogbaru and other communities in Anambra State and is expected to facilitate economic boom in the South-East when completed.
By Isaac Dachen
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....