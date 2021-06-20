Again, Fashola assures on completion of Second Niger Bridge in 2022

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has, once again, assured Nigerians that the construction of the Second Niger Bridge would be completed in 2022.

Fashola, who gave this assurance at a forum to mark the sixth year anniversary of the President Muhamaddu Buhari-led administration on Sunday in Abuja, said the Federal Government has put everything in place to see that the bridge is completed at the appointed time.

According to the former Lagos State Governor, the Second Niger Bridge which will serve as a major link between South-East and South-West Nigeria, will be delivered between the second and third quarters of 2022.

Though the Minister did not disclose if the construction cost of the facility had changed since the commencement of work, available records show that construction of the bridge which commenced on September 1, 2018, was put at N336 billion when the contract deal was signed.

Fashola noted that the construction work had gone beyond the water level, explaining that most bridge works were done under water.

“So, what you see currently is the final work. The sub-structure which entailed building cement structures under water often costs a lot of money.

“We should finish the bridge next year between the second quarter and third quarter,’’ he affirmed.

The 1.6km long bridge with other ancillary infrastructure, including a 10.3km highway and an inter-change, spans from Asaba in Delta State to Ozubulu, Ogbaru and other communities in Anambra State and is expected to facilitate economic boom in the South-East when completed.

By Isaac Dachen

