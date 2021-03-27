Again, Fayemi refuses to deny reports of eyeing 2023 Presidency | Ripples Nigeria

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has again refused to confirm whether or not he has eyes on contesting for the 2023 presidency, stating that no serious politician would ignore the opportunity of becoming the President of Nigeria.

Fayemi made this assertion on Friday, March 26, during an appearance on a Channel’s Televisions programme, ‘Hard Copy.’

In response to the question about his ambition, Fayemi said, “I get asked this question all the time. I don’t know any serious-minded politician who will have the opportunity to govern a country with the blessings that we have – in spite of the challenges – that will not give it a shot but we are not there yet.”

This is not the first time Governor Fayemi would be reacting to speculations that he intends to contest for Nigeria’s highest political position.

On another occasion when he was also asked the same question, he had neither categorically denied, nor did he confirm his position on the matter.

Again during the interview, he refused to state categorically if he would be contesting for the Presidency in 2023, stating that he was focused on completing his tenure in October 2022.

“I am considering finishing well in Ekiti in 2022. I have a job. Frankly, I am eternally grateful to the Ekiti people for giving me the opportunity to govern the state twice and I still have a lot to deliver on that agenda.

“So, the future will take care of itself. I have no means of knowing what is going to happen but for me, the certainty is that I am the Governor of Ekiti State and that term expires in October 2022. That is the job I have for now,” Fayemi said.

