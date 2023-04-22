Again, FG orders closure of National Stadium Lagos

Nigeria’s Ministry of Youths and Sport Development has again ordered the temporary closure of the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

The Minister Sunday Dare made the declaration on Saturday following an inspection tour he made on Friday after the collapse of a floodlight mast in the facility.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that the Nigerian government had in 2020 ordered the shutdown of the facility as plans to renovate it was kick-started.

But activities had since returned to the Stadium, with the many businesses inside the facility returning to normal, as well as athletes training within.

Following his assessment of the collapse of the floodlight mast, Dare has now ordered the closure of the facility to avert any unforeseen circumstances.

“Thank God there was no casualty. I also inspected the three other light masts and the effects of age and weather elements were visible, clearly, they are also a suspect after 51 years,” he told reporters.

“Based on my assessment, advice of experts and in the interest of public safety, there will be a temporary closure of the stadium and surrounding facilities; proper assessment and necessary action will be taken soon.

“The concession process towards fully privatising the Surulere stadium which began last year will be expedited by the Federal Government through the ICRC towards a comprehensive rehabilitation and upgrade of the 51 years old edifice.

“We have decided to be on the side of caution, hence the decision to impose extensive restrictions around the stadium.

“We request the cooperation of anyone who this decision may inconvenience as we cannot ascertain the reality on the ground,” said the minister.

