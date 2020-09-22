Again, fire guts LASTMA office in Oshodi | Ripples Nigeria

Fire gutted a section of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) headquarters in the Oshodi area of the state on Tuesday.

The Assistant Director of Public Affairs, LASTMA, Filade Olumide, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

He added that the inferno was immediately put out by emergency responders.

The fire outbreak was the second in the agency’s office in the last one month.

A similar incident razed about 20 vehicles parked on the premises in August.

Olumide said: “There was a minor fire incident at the LASTMA headquarters today, September 22, 2020.

“Immediately the fire was noticed on the air conditioner, the headquarters staff following the past fire drill training put out the fire.

“The Fire Service were immediately summoned through a telephone call. The Lagos State Fire Service promptly responded to the call, put out the fire which was still slightly burning from the air conditioner, and ensured that the fire did not spread inside the office it occurred or the whole building.”

“The General Manager thanked members of staff and the firemen for taking prompt action thereby averting the untold damage that could have occurred to the human and material resources of the agency which could have been a setback.”

