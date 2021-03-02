 Again, Gov Ikpeazu replies senator who called him a 'drunkard' | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

Again, Gov Ikpeazu replies senator who called him a ‘drunkard’

Published

51 mins ago

on

Abia State Governor, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, has taken a swipe at Senator Smart Adeyemi who described him as a “champagne drinking man”.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Senator Adeyemi had last week during a Senate Plenary, said leaders in Abia State are governed by a drunkard while contributing on a motion, ‘Urgent need for the Revalidation of the Safe School Initiative in Nigeria,” sponsored by Senator representing Cross Rivers North, Odey Stephen.

The governor had hit back at the Senator in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, by saying that the lawmakers requires ‘urgent psychiatric evaluation for acute dementia’s.

Responding again to Adeyemi’s outburst, Ikpeazu speaking at a book presentation in Abuja on Monday titled: “Made in Aba”, written by the Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, noted that there was no need to begrudge a madman.
Ikpeazu said: “I want to end my speech by volunteering for the first time, for those who would think that the man coming behind the microphone to speak as Governor of Abia State is a drunkard, permit me to say that I don’t drink at all and I don’t begrudge those who drink.

Read also: DRUNKARD COMMENT: Smart Adeyemi is jealous of Ikpeazu’s achievements –PDP

“In other places, even countries that have less problems, they discuss big issues of security, economy and infrastructure development.

“They don’t talk about what people do and what they do not do. For us leaders, it is a calling.

“If you are called to lead you are also called to be a mentor to young ones and what you say, how you carry yourself and the things you say and the times you say them speaks a lot about how serious you are as a person.

“And that would be the size of my response and I would end by borrowing what Chinua Achebe said in his book: ‘If a mad man picks your clothes while you are in the bathroom and takes off and you go after him naked, nobody would know who is mad after all.”

By Emmanuella Ibe…

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations1 month ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports17 hours ago

Ighalo bags brace in Al-Shabab’s away victory

Odion Ighalo continued his fantastic reign in Saudi Arabia as he bagged his second and third goal for Al-Shabab on...
Sports22 hours ago

I’d rather miss Olympics than get COVID-19 vaccine –Jamaica’s Yohan Blake

Olympic champion and Jamaican sprinter, Yohan Blake has said he would rather miss the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games than get...
Sports24 hours ago

Former Barcelona president, Bartomeu, arrested over ‘BarcaGate’ scandal

Former Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu has been arrested by the Spanish Police in relation to a corruption investigation, according...
Sports2 days ago

Liverpool clinch first win in five EPL games after Chelsea, Man Utd stalemate

Liverpool bounced back from their derby defeat last week to secure a big win against bottom club Sheffield United in...
Sports2 days ago

Ndidi, Iheanacho suffer defeat with Leicester; Maja, Aina’s Fulham held to goalless draw

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were in action for Leicester City in their 3-1 home defeat to Arsenal in the...

Latest Tech News

Latest21 hours ago

Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Kenyan retail-tech startup closes $1.5m...
Tech3 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

The week saw to the development of a number of things, from Twitter’s Super Follows’ ambition to Lagos State’s adoption...
Tech4 days ago

Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today: 1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt...
Latest4 days ago

Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents

Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...
Tech5 days ago

Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1.  Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
Tech6 days ago

CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.