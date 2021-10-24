Metro
Again, gunmen attack Ebonyi police station, kill three cops
Again, unknown gunmen on Sunday morning attacked the Police Divisional Headquarters at Unwana, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, killing three policemen.
The gunmen were said to have attacked the Divisional headquarters around 2 am, and killed one Police constable and two Inspectors.
According to reports, one of the gunmen was killed by the police during the attack.
The State Police Command is yet to confirm the incident.
READ ALSO: Gunmen reportedly set Imo police station ablaze in fresh attack
Meanwhile, this comes barely a week after a policeman attached to the Ohaukwu Divisional Police Headquarters was killed by hoodlums, who attacked the police station in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the State.
The attackers also burnt two vehicles at the police station and set ablaze some of its sections.
