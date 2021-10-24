Again, gunmen attack Ebonyi police station, kill three cops

Again, unknown gunmen on Sunday morning attacked the Police Divisional Headquarters at Unwana, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, killing three policemen.

The gunmen were said to have attacked the Divisional headquarters around 2 am, and killed one Police constable and two Inspectors.

According to reports, one of the gunmen was killed by the police during the attack.

The State Police Command is yet to confirm the incident.

Meanwhile, this comes barely a week after a policeman attached to the Ohaukwu Divisional Police Headquarters was killed by hoodlums, who attacked the police station in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the State.

The attackers also burnt two vehicles at the police station and set ablaze some of its sections.

