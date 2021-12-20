Again, gunmen attack police checkpoint, kill two, raze vehicle in Anambra

Again, unknown gunmen have allegedly attacked a police checkpoint at the Obosi Interchange along the Onitsha-Owerri road in Anambra State, killing two policemen and burning one patrol vehicle.

Narrating the incident, an eyewitness who pleaded anonymity said about 10 policemen at the checkpoint took to their heels during the attack.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Anambra State Police Command, Ikenga Tochukwu, disclosed that two policemen died during the incident.

According to him, the incident which occurred along the Obosi Idemili flyover was a perfect example of the price police officers in service pay to the nation and humanity.

He explained that three of the armed men were demobilised, while two police personnel paid the supreme price.

Ikenga said, “The police also recovered the rifles of the slain officers. A Lexus SUV, one of the operational vehicles of the armed hoodlums was also recovered. The operation is still ongoing. Further details shall be communicated.”

He added that the State Police Command was firm and more motivated to provide security services until the current security concern in the state was reduced to the barest minimum.

