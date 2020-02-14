Again, gunmen kill 7, injure 5 in Kaduna village

Tragedy struck on Wednesday in Maro, a border village between Kajuru and Kachia local government areas of Kaduna State as gunmen invaded the village on Wednesday evening, killing seven people and injuring another five.

The Kaduna State Police Command, through its spokesman, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the attack,adding that normalcy had returned to the village.

Jalige said: “The armed men entered the village market in a vehicle and started shooting and in the process shot some people.

“On receipt of the information, DPO Kajuru and Kachia immediately mobilised patrol teams to the area to restore normalcy but unfortunately seven persons were found dead and five were injured.

“Both the dead and injured victims were evacuated by the police to the Kachia General Hospital. The dead bodies were deposited in the mortuary while the injured are currently receiving treatment at the same hospital. Normalcy has since been restored in the area.”

According to Jalige, the command had launched an investigation, while the manhunt of the fleeing bandits was ongoing with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

