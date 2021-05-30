Again, gunmen raze police station, courts in Imo | Ripples Nigeria

Unknown gunmen have razed the Atta Divisional Police Headquarters in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the gunmen, who attacked the station on Saturday night, came shooting sporadically for more than one hour before setting the station ablaze.

The attackers also razed the Magistrate and High Courts in the area and later vandalised the community health centre.

Confirming the attack, the police spokesperson in the state, Bala Elkana, said the gunmen in their numbers stormed the court premises in Atta and set the court buildings on fire.

In a statement released in Owerri, Elkana said the gunmen destroyed a building that was constructed by the community for the police division, adding that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Abutu Yaro, has ordered a full investigation into the incident.

Similarly, a police station was attacked on Tuesday at the Orji axis in the Owerri North Local Government Area of the state by gunmen.

Meanwhile, the spate of attacks of police formations in the different parts of the state has caused panic among the residents, as many businesses and major markets did not open on Saturday in Owerri and its environs, ahead of Monday’s sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Also, Ripples Nigeria observed that human and vehicular movement in the state capital was not as usual, despite the calls by the state government that citizens should disregard such orders.

However, some businesses in the outskirts of Owerri were open for business during the day.

By Victor Uzoho

