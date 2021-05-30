Again, gunmen raze police station, courts in Imo | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Again, gunmen raze police station, courts in Imo
Unknown gunmen have razed the Atta Divisional Police Headquarters in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State.
Ripples Nigeria learnt that the gunmen, who attacked the station on Saturday night, came shooting sporadically for more than one hour before setting the station ablaze.
The attackers also razed the Magistrate and High Courts in the area and later vandalised the community health centre.
Confirming the attack, the police spokesperson in the state, Bala Elkana, said the gunmen in their numbers stormed the court premises in Atta and set the court buildings on fire.
In a statement released in Owerri, Elkana said the gunmen destroyed a building that was constructed by the community for the police division, adding that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Abutu Yaro, has ordered a full investigation into the incident.
READ ALSO: Police kills four thugs attempting to burn station in Imo, uncover illegal fuel depot
Similarly, a police station was attacked on Tuesday at the Orji axis in the Owerri North Local Government Area of the state by gunmen.
Meanwhile, the spate of attacks of police formations in the different parts of the state has caused panic among the residents, as many businesses and major markets did not open on Saturday in Owerri and its environs, ahead of Monday’s sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
Also, Ripples Nigeria observed that human and vehicular movement in the state capital was not as usual, despite the calls by the state government that citizens should disregard such orders.
However, some businesses in the outskirts of Owerri were open for business during the day.
By Victor Uzoho
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...