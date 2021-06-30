Politics
Again, Igboho insists on Lagos rally in agitation for Yoruba Nation
Yet again, Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also know as Sunday Igboho has reiterated plans to hold the mega rally scheduled for Saturday in Lagos while dismissing reports about its cancellation.
Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that Igboho vowed to shut down Lagos on July 3 in continuation of rallies for a sovereign Yoruba nation.
In a statement on Wednesday by his spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, the secessionist said he would not back down on the planned protest.
Igboho also appealed to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Odumosu H. Olusegun to ensure the protection of protesters.
READ ALSO: No going back on Lagos rally for Yoruba nation —Sunday Igboho
The statement reads in part, ”This is to confirm to the general public that the Lagos State Mega Rally scheduled for this Saturday, 3rd of July 2021 will hold as planned.
“We are using this medium to ask the CP (Commissioner of Police) Lagos State to protect all the Yorubas coming into the state for this peaceful Mega Rally because of all the information about some individuals and groups of people trying to disrupt the peaceful rally.
“Chief Sunday Igboho cannot stop this rally because it’s all the Yorubas that want the rally to hold and the Yoruba Nation is bigger than him”.
By Mayowa Oladeji
