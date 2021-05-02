Again, India sets COVID-19 record with 3,689 deaths in one day | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Again, India sets COVID-19 record with 3,689 deaths in one day
India has once again entered the record books after 3,689 Covid-19 deaths were reported on Sunday, making the figure the highest number identified in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.
The record death figure came just 24 hours after the country recorded more than 400,000 Covid-19 cases in a single day for the first time.
To date, at least 215,542 people have died in the Asian country, according to figures released by the health ministry.
READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct two Indians in Oyo
Authorities reported another 392,488 new Covid-19 cases Sunday, the 11th consecutive day of more than 300,000 cases while the figure had crossed 400,000 for the first time on Saturday.
At least 19,557,457 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded so far in India.
By Isaac Dachen
https://edition.cnn.com/world/live-news/coronavirus-pandemic-vaccine-updates-05-02-21/h_65c994d6bf3c69e43e9cfad839a51f8a
