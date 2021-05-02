Again, India sets COVID-19 record with 3,689 deaths in one day | Ripples Nigeria

India has once again entered the record books after 3,689 Covid-19 deaths were reported on Sunday, making the figure the highest number identified in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.

The record death figure came just 24 hours after the country recorded more than 400,000 Covid-19 cases in a single day for the first time.

To date, at least 215,542 people have died in the Asian country, according to figures released by the health ministry.

Authorities reported another 392,488 new Covid-19 cases Sunday, the 11th consecutive day of more than 300,000 cases while the figure had crossed 400,000 for the first time on Saturday.

At least 19,557,457 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded so far in India.

By Isaac Dachen

