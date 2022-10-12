News
Again, INEC promises credible elections in 2023
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to credible conduct of the 2023 general elections.
The INEC Administrative Secretary in Kaduna State, Alhaji Muhammed Mashi, gave the assurance when members of a Non-Governmental Organisation under the aegis of Integrity Group for Better Nigeria, paid him a courtesy visit in Kaduna.
He said Nigerians would not witness cases of ballot stuffing and snatching by criminals during the elections.
INEC’s promise was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s resolve to leave a legacy of credible elections in the country.
The commission had on several occasions promised to conduct free and fair elections in the country next year.
Mashi said: “With the new electoral reform, Nigerians will be surprised and happy to see what will happen in the 2023 election because it will be smooth and transparent, free and fair.
READ ALSO: We have buried electoral malpractices —INEC
“Issue of ballot stuffing and snatching will not happen, and no voter can vote twice. The election will be smooth so that if Mr. A wins the election, Mr. B will not hesitate to congratulate Mr. A, and vice versa.
“People who did multiple registration will be taken to court because it is a criminal offence. Whoever perpetrated the offence will face the wrath of the law.
“We have started receiving both sensitive and insensitive materials for the 2023 elections. We are improving day by day.
“Those who did fresh registration and transfer of polling booths in July can go and collect their PVCs because they are ready.”
