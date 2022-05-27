Again, INEC rules out adjustment of 2023 elections timetable

For the second time in less than one month, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday ruled out adjustment of the 2023 general elections timetable.

The 18 political parties in the country had last month pushed for the alteration of the elections timetable.

But the move was rebuffed by the commission.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who stated this during a meeting with the political parties in Abuja, said the commission’s earlier position on the request to adjust the timetable remained unchanged.

He stressed that the request for adjustment of the timetable would not considered because of the activities for the elections had already been released and published by the commission.

Yakubu said: “This meeting is convened from the request of the political parties, so this is distinct from our regular consultative meetings. We have heard from the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) Chairman who on behalf of the political parties again requested for a review of our election timelines.

“However, the proposition this time around is different. From the request made earlier which the Commission has responded emphatically, for emphasis, the request for last time was for an extension for between 37 days and 60 days, on this, the position of the Commission has not changed.

”Such a request will not be entertained in view of the line-up of activities already released and published. It appears the parties have presented a modified request, for what the Chairman I called a little adjustment, we will now discuss further to understand the basis for this little adjustment, thereafter the Commission will meet and issue a statement.”

