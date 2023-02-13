Politics
Again, INEC rules out postponement of 2023 elections
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed insinuations on the planned postponement of the country’s general elections.
There were reports at the weekend that INEC had concluded plans to postpone the elections to March 4 due to the lingering naira notes scarcity in the country.
The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, who addressed journalists on Monday in Abuja, described the reports as false.
He insisted that the commission was not considering a postponement of the elections.
READ ALSO: Elections will not hold in 240 polling units —INEC
INEC has repeatedly declared its readiness to conduct the elections as scheduled despite the security challenges, especially the attack on its facilities in many parts of the country.
Oyekanmi said: “It is not true. INEC will not, and is not even contemplating postponing the 2023 general election.
“To be sure, the presidential/national assembly election will take place on 25th February, while the governorship/state assembly election will hold on 11th March 2023.”
