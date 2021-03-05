Investors lose N17.2bn, Morison tops gainers’ chart in Nigeria’s stock market | Ripples Nigeria

The equity capitalization at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) dropped to N20.57 trillion after N17.2 billion was wiped off during trading on Friday.

The market capitalisation fell below the N20.59 trillion reported for Thursday.

The bearish situation pulled the All Share Index (ASI) down by 0.08 percent to end Friday’s trading at 39,331.61 compared to 39,364.67 ASI the Nigerian bourse ended trading with on Thursday.

However, the volume of shares traded didn’t follow the same path as it increased to 587,74 million from 493,17 million reported on Thursday.

But the number of completed deals dropped from 5,486 to 4,895 on Friday.

The decline in the number of completed deals didn’t stop the value from rising as the market closed with N13.61 billion, surpassing the N4.72 billion recorded on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Morison topped the gainers’ chart as its share price rose by 10 percent to end trading with N0.66kobo per share from N0.6kobo.

WAPCO share price rose by N2 to move from N20.2kobo to N22.2kobo.

NEM joined the list after gaining N0.17kobo during trading and increased its share price from N1.72kobo to N1.89kobo.

Skyway Aviation share price rose by N0.29kobo to end trading at N3.33kobo from N3.04kobo.

Unity Bank gained 8.98 percent in share price to move from N0.63kobo to N0.73kobo per share at the end of trading.

On top of the losers’ chart is Tripple Gee and Company with a share price of N0.72kobo, having lost 10 percent during Thursday’s trading. It started trade with N0.8kobo.

Trans-Nationwide share price declined from N0.9kobo to N0.81kobo following a loss of 10 percent in its share price.

Union Homes and Real Estate share price plunged by N4.05 to end trading at N36.6kobo per share from N40.65kobo.

Cutix share price declined from N2.01 to N1.81kobo per share after losing N0.2kobo in share price during trading.

SCOA Nigeria completed the list as its share price fell by 0.29kobo to end trading at N2.64kobo per share, having opened trade with N2.93kobo.

For traded shares, Mansard was the most active stock on Friday as investors traded 282.32 million shares worth N282.42 million.

Zenith Bank shares were traded at a volume of 46.85 million and valued at N1.17 billion.

First Bank was next with 26.50 million shares traded at a cost of N185.94 million.

UBA reported 23.29 million shares worth N184.59 million, while GTBank recorded over 20.82 million traded shares at a value of N645.42 million.

