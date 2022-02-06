Again, IPOB blames Kenya for Kanu’s arrest, extradition to Nigeria

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Sunday decried the silence of the Federal Government and its Kenyan counterpart on the arrest and repatriation of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to the country.

Kanu was brought back to Nigeria by security agents on June 27 last year.

IPOB had during the period accused the Kenyan government of complicity in the arrest and subsequent extradition of the activist to Nigeria.

But the East African nation denied the allegation.

In a statement issued on Sunday by its Spokesman, Emma Powerful, IPOB insisted that Kenya’s silence confirmed its culpability on the arrest of its leader, who standing trial for alleged treasonable felony and terrorism at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The statement read: “The global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader and prophet, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to request world leaders, men and women of good conscience across the globe to ask the Nigeria and Kenya governments why they are yet to give any clarification on how our leader was abducted in Kenya and repatriated to Nigeria.

“Their inability to explain how our leader was abducted and repatriated to Nigeria has only confirmed their culpability in the whole saga no matter how clever they think they are in denying any involvement.

“It’s a known rule that airports across the world are safe places for all law-abiding citizens. But Kenya has allowed its international airport to serve as an abduction ground for the oppressive Nigerian Government that kidnapped our leader who traveled to Kenya with a British passport.

“This is nothing but a travesty of justice should our leader be put on trial without first clarifications on his unlawful kidnap and rendition. DSS should explain its role in our leader’s abduction and rendition. IPOB will not relent in fighting this injustice against innocent citizens.”

