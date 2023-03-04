Again, IPOB raises alarm over Kanu’s heart, warms of consequences

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has again commented on the need for its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to undergo urgent heart surgery, insisting he is battling deteriorating heath issues in detention.

Emma Powerful, the IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, made this known in a statement on Friday.

Powerful claimed Kanu was rushed to what he described as an ill-equiped DSS clinic for medical emergency in Abuja on Monday February 27, 2023.

He said rushing him to DSS clinic will worsen Kanu’s health conditions, warning Nigerian government on consequences.

The statement partly read, “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been drawn to the continued deteriorating health of our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu who was rushed to an ill-equiped DSS clinic on a medical emergency in Abuja on Monday February 27, 2023.

“We are aware that the Nigeria Government and her DSS, including the British High Commissioner in Abuja, planned to kill Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu in DSS solitary confinement but they should also be ready for the consequences.

“Our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is critically ill in the DSS solitary confinement and must be released unconditionally to attend to his deteriorating health urgently. The Nigeria government must do the needful now that there is time to avoid negative consequences that may follow.”

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court in Abuja had in February granted Kanu the permission to apply for an order of mandamus to compel the Department of State Service (DSS) to allow him to have unhindered access to his medical doctor.

Trial Justice Binta Nyako gave the ruling after hearing an ex-parte application the embattled IPOB leader filed through his team of lawyers led by Mike Ozekhome and Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

