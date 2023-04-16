Again, IPOB urges Nigerian govt to release Kanu over deteriorating health

Outlawed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has again begged the Nigerian government to release its incarcerated leader, Nnamdi Kanu, over his deteriorating health condition so he can travel abroad to get adequate treatment.

The group, in a statement on Saturday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, raised the alarm following a routine visit to Kanu by his legal team at the detention at the facility of the Department of State Services (DSS) where he has been held since 2021 following his arrest in Kenya.

In the statement, IPOB called for the unconditional release of Kanu based on the orders of the Court of Appeal which had discharged him last year.

“The information we received on Thursday from one of our lawyers who visited Kanu is distressing” Powerful said in the statement.

“According to the report, Kanu is physically exhausted and vomiting due to the torturous DSS solitary confinement.

“We should recall that Kanu has a medical condition that DSS has not been able to treat, yet they have refused him access to his personal doctors and specialists.

“The physical exhaustion of Kanu is connected to his untreated medical condition and complications emanating from injuries he sustained from torture, lack of proper nutrition and lack of medication in solitary confinement for almost two years.

“We are demanding his immediate and unconditional release to attend to his failing health. As it is today, he is being detained illegally,” IPOB said.

