Again, ISWAP reportedly attacks Damboa in Borno

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has reportedly attacked another Local Government Area in Damboa, in the southern part of Borno State.

This comes barely six days after the attack that killed a general and three other officers of the Nigerian Army in Chibok/Askira Uba in the same area of the state.

This attack is the third one in a month in Damboa.

Although reports are still sketchy, Ripples Nigeria learnt that the insurgents came into the town as early as 5:30 am on Friday and were currently setting houses and public property ablaze.

Read also: ISWAP terrorists regrouping in Lake Chad region, military aware -Ndume

No reports of human casualty had been gotten yet but Damboa is one of the few towns that refused to be displaced by the insurgency despite its proximity to Sambisa.

The town has been a target of several attacks by the ISWAP terrorists.

More details soon…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now