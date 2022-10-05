Again, Keyamo dismisses rumours on Tinubu’s ill-health, blames mischief-makers

The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, on Wednesday feigned ignorance on the whereabouts of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Keyamo spoke in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today.

He also dismissed reports that the former Lagos State governor travelled out of the country for medical treatment.

Tinubu was absent during the signing of a peace accord by all presidential candidates in Abuja last week.

He later posted a video on Twitter to dismiss insinuations of his ill-health.

The APC presidential campaign council had also dismissed reports on the former governor’s poor health.

In Wednesday’s programme, Keyamo blamed mischief makers for the negative narratives about the APC candidate.

He added that nobody raises an eyebrow when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, travels to Dubai.

His words: “Our candidate is not in the country currently and I don’t have any information on where he is. I know he will be back in a couple of days but I don’t know the particular day.

“He is also not on a medical trip; I don’t have such information. It is not true that we have not started campaigns because the candidate is sick and is not around.

“As far as I am concerned it was done in real-time and posted on his Twitter handle. It is not to prove that he is alive, we are not trying to prove anything to anybody. Our candidate is not struggling to prove himself to anybody. People who are close to him know that he is an avid cyclist, he does that all the time, and it is his regular routine.

“I think what we want to prove this period is to correct mischievous enquires by mischief makers. We want to prove that the tail doesn’t wag the dog, it is the dog that wags its tail.

“It is not every time you ask mischievous questions. We would be struggling to prove ourselves. We are not dancing to the tune of the opposition. We have our tune and music and we would do with it whatsoever we like. We are not going to be reacting all the time to what the opposition is doing with mischief.

“We all aware that the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, travels to Dubai all the time, I don’t see any media intensity on what he is doing in Dubai. Whenever he travels, nobody remembers him until he comes back a week or two later. They know he is the candidate to beat and so the searchlight is on him and we are proud of that.”

