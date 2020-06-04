Again, Kogi govt faults NCDC report on COVID-19, says ‘we’re not aware of any new case’

The Kogi State government on Thursday questioned the report of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) that the state had recorded its third COVID-19 case.

The NCDC on Wednesday night confirmed 348 new COVID-19 cases in 19 parts of the country including Kogi.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Saka Haruna, who faulted the centre’s report on his Fecebook page, said the state government was not aware of such a case.

READ ALSO: Kogi govt rejects NCDC’s claim, insists state still free of Covid-19

He said: “The purported New Case: We are not aware of who the patient is, where and when the test was conducted. No Sample sent from the Kogi government.”

The state government had last month rejected the NCDC claim on its first two COVID-19 cases.

Join the conversation

Opinions