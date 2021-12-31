Again, Kukah flays Buhari on nepotism, serial killings

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Bishop Matthew Kukah, has once again, lampooned President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration over the “nepotism, favoritism and serial killings” that has been going on under his watch.

Father Kukah who has been an ardent critic of the present administration, while addressing journalists in Sokoto on Thursday, said the loss of lives under Buhari has become too much and should get everyone worried.

“All what I have been clamouring for are not personal. There are two issues that bothered me with this administration.

“One is the quantum of loss of lives and I don’t think there is anybody who is happy about this.

“The second is the allocation of position with favouritism and nepotism. One thing lacking in this administration is the inability to manage our sense of diversity.

“I have always been a critic of government before this administration and I stand on my challenge to those who don’t reason along with me to counter my position with superior argument.

“Nigerians are still to learn how to disagree on the disagreeable. We are still to learn how to debate without argument and we are still to agree that some of our best friends are those that criticise us. Criticism is not an abuse; it is what purifies democracy.”

Kukah further lamented a situation where officials of the government continue to lie to Nigerians on the true position of things while trying to paint the government in a good light when every Nigerian knows the truth.

