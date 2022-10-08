Again, Lawan rules out appeal of court’s ruling on APC senatorial ticket

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has reaffirmed his decision not to appeal the ruling of the Federal High Court, Damaturu, which recognised Bashir Machina as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Yobe North Senatorial district ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Machina won the APC senatorial primary held in Yobe North in May.

After refusing entreaties to step down for Lawan, the party organised another primary election in July and won by the Senate president.

The former lawmaker later approached the court in a bid to reclaim his mandate.

In a ruling delivered on September 28, Justice Fadima Aminu declared Machina was duly elected APC candidate in Yobe North and ordered the party to forward his name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as its candidate in the district.

Shortly after the ruling, Lawan declared that he had no intention to appeal the verdict.

A report emerged during the week that he had concluded plans to approach the Court of Appeal to set aside the lower court’s verdict.

But in a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, the Senate president described the report that he would appeal the ruling as fake news.

The statement reads: “I have seen a report circulating online by the Sahara Reporters with regards to the APC candidature for the 2023 senatorial election in Yobe North.

“The report claims that the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, made a U-turn on his earlier decision not to appeal the judgement of the Federal High Court, Damaturu, in Yobe State which voided his candidature for the election.

“The report is utter falsehood. It is just another fabrication by the discredited habitual purveyor of fake and malicious news – Sahara Reporters.

“For the umpteenth time, we want to emphasize that the Senate President has no intention to appeal against the court judgement.

“If anybody is dissatisfied and decides to challenge the verdict of the court, it has nothing to do with the Senate President.

“The Senate President has made his own position public and has since moved on. He is a man of his word.

“We, therefore, urge reasonable members of the public to accord the fake Sahara Reporters’ report nothing other than the contempt it deserves.”

