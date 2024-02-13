Again LP Treasurer stirs party, alleges Abure is in alliance with Edo PDP govt

The National Treasurer of the Labour Party, Oluchi Opara, has alleged that the chairman of the party, Julius Abure, is allegedly in alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government in Edo State.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Opara had, on Monday, demanded the accountability of about N3.5 billion in party finances, while also accusing Abure of mismanaging the funds.

According to her, the finances were proceeds from the sales of forms and other fundraising activities for the 2023 general elections in the country.

While speaking on Arise TV’s “Good Morning Show” on Tuesday, Opara alleged that Abure is in alliance with the government of Edo State governed by the opposition – the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Let him come out here and say that he has not been in talks with the government of Edo State,” Opara said.

She further disclosed that the signature of the former chairman of the party, the late Abdulkadir Salami, was forged two months after his death to withdraw money from the party’s account.

READ ALSO:Labour forces Enugu Gov, Mbah, to reverse sack of 20 water corporation staff

“Next, I raised the issue of money laundering, misappropriation and a whole lot of embezzlement that happened.

“I also stated the fact that the signature of the late national chairman of our party, Salami, was forged two months after his death to withdraw money from the account.

“How on earth did he come out from his grave to come and sign signature?,” she questioned.

She challenged Abure to come out clear if he felt she lied.

“So if the national chairman feels I’m lying, let him come out clear and say that I have lied against him,” she said.

Speaking further, Oparah noted that the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, was not in the right position to defend Abure.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now