Again, Magu, lawyer appear before presidential probe panel

Eight days after he was released from detention, the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, appeared before the presidential panel probing him for alleged graft.

A source at the commission told journalists that Magu, who was accompanied by his lawyer, Wahab Shittu, presented a 34-page letter with 100 annexure to the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel.

According to the source, the anti-graft czar explained to the panel how recovered assets were disposed of and funds seized from suspected treasury looters were kept.

He said: “Magu arrived at the Presidential Villa along with his lawyer and some aides. However, only Magu and his lawyer were allowed inside the main hall. They have been there for the last five hours.

“Magu presented a 34-page letter that was spiral bound with 100 annexure including pictures. We are hopeful that he will be able to convince the panel that all the allegations levelled against him are trumped up.”

The suspended EFCC chairman was accused of re-looting assets recovered from looters.

The panel also quizzed him over his alleged failure to account for interests that accrued to N550billion recovered funds and insubordination among others.

However, Magu had denied converting the recovered funds to personal use.

He also dismissed the allegations as trumped-charges put together by “detractors to crucify him.”

