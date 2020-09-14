Again, Mailafia honours DSS invitation over Boko Haram allegations

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, has again honoured an invitation extended to him by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The former Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), who spoke to newsmen immediately after arriving the headquarters of DSS, in Jos, the Plateau State capital, for further interrogation said that if because he spoke about the plight of innocent citizens, he will perish, so be it.

Mailafiya who arrived at the DSS headquarters at about 11:09 hours on Monday, said, “I’m the voice of millions of voiceless people.

“I’m the voice of the holy martyrs, and if I perish, I perish.

“Both Muslim and Christian youths have taken me as their voice.

“Thousands of people have been killed in this country; in Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Katsina, Zamfara, Niger, Birnin Gwari, Southern Kaduna, Benue, Plateau and other parts of the country,” he decried.

