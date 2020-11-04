Again, Masari rules out negotiation with bandits, others

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, on Wednesday directed security agencies to be ruthless with bandits terrorizing the state.

The governor gave the directive when the state’s Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, brought two repentant bandits from Illela village in Safana local government area of the state to the Government House in Katsina.

The police commissioner was accompanied to the government house by personnel from the 17 Brigade, Katsina, the Department of State Security and Civil Defence.

The duo —Sale Turwa and Muhammed Sani Maidaji —also returned 10 AK 47 rifles to the security agents.

Buba told the governor that the security agents were at the government house to appeal for forgiveness on behalf of the repentant bandits.

In his response, Masari urged the security operatives not to relent, but to redouble their efforts in fighting the bandits until they are completely degraded and rendered permanently ineffective.

READ ALSO: Katsina gov, Masari, admits failure in protecting his domain against bandits

He said: “I have instructed the security operatives to deal ruthlessly with the bandits until they are rendered permanently ineffective.

“We are no more going to negotiate with them, but if on their volition they decide to renounce their violent criminal ways and embrace peace, we are ready to listen to them.

“Even then, they must surrender all the arms and ammunition in their possession, otherwise they remain enemies to be dealt with accordingly as far as we are concerned.

“Government is always ready to receive, forgive and rehabilitate repentant bandits as long as they surrender all the arms and ammunition in their possession. But it is not up to us to romance them.”

Join the conversation

Opinions