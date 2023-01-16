Naira Watch
Again, Naira value depreciates at official market
The Naira recorded mixed trading as it appreciated against the United States Dollar at the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) but closed weaker at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) as well as the parallel market segments of the foreign exchange (forex) market.
Data obtained showed that the Nigerian currency gained N3 against its American counterpart on Friday to close at N752/$1, in contrast to the N755/$1 it was quoted a day earlier.
However, at the official market according to FMDQ Securities Exchange, Naira depreciated by 73 Kobo or 0.16 percent against the greenback to trade at N461.90/$1 compared with the previous day’s N461.17/$1.
READ ALSO:Naira gains on dollar across fx market windows
Also the data showed that the value of FX transactions recorded at the official market went down by $16.77 million or 18.9 percent to $72.18 million from the $88.95 million recorded in the preceding session.
In the parallel market also known as the black market, Nigerian currency depreciated against the US Dollar on Friday by N3 to settle at N741/$1 versus Thursday’s exchange rate of N738/$1.
While at the interbank window of the FX market, the local currency was flat against the Pound Sterling and the Euro on Friday at N551.18/£1 and N487.75/€1 apiece.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...