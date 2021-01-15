Latest Politics

Again, Nigeria breaks highest single-day tally as 1,867 fresh COVID-19 infections take total caseload to 107, 345

January 16, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Friday night recorded its highest single-day COVID-19 tally after the country’s centre for disease control confirmed 1, 867 fresh cases in 23 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The centre, which confirmed the new cases on its Twitter handle, said the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,413 as of Friday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 107,345.

Meanwhile, 84,535 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (713), Plateau (273), FCT (199), Kaduna (117), Oyo (79), Enugu (58), Ondo (53), Kano (49), Sokoto (43), Ogun (37), Osun (37), Nasarawa (36), Rivers (28), and Benue (24).

Others are – Delta (24), Niger (24), Gombe (18), Edo (15), Taraba (12), Bayelsa (10), Ekiti (9), Borno (6), Zamfara (2), and Jigawa (1).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 107,345.

“Discharged: 84,535 AND Deaths: 1,413.”

