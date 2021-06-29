Again, Nigerian govt extends deadline for NIN-SIM linkage

The Nigerian Government has approved the extension of the deadline for the linkage of the National Identification Number (NIN) and the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) from June 30 to July 26.

The deadline has now been shifted about seven times as the first deadline was December 30, 2020, two weeks after the exercise started in the country.

The latest decision to extend the deadline was made after stakeholders stressed the need to consolidate the enrolment and NIN-SIM verification process following the rapid increase in the number of enrolment systems across the country.

As of June 28, a total of 5,410 enrolment systems were available across the country and this would significantly ease the NIN enrolment process and subsequent linkage of NIN to SIM.

As of December 2020, the enrolment system was just 800.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Public Affairs Director, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, and Head, Corporate Affairs, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Kayode Adegoke, said the FG approved the extension as part of its effort to make it easier for its citizens and residents to obtain the NIN.

NIMC disclosed that there are now a total of 57.3 million NIN enrolments, with an average of three to four SIMs per NIN.

According to the statement, with the number of enrolment centres across the country, every citizen and legal resident should be able to obtain their NINs.

Meanwhile, the Executive Vice Chairman, NCC, Prof Umar Garba Dambatta, and the Director-General/CEO, NIMC, Aliyu Azeez, urged citizens and legal residents to make sure they use the opportunity to complete the process of enrolment and verification.

