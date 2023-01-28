Again, Nigerian govt gives digital money lenders deadline to register

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has announced the extension of the deadline for the registration of online money lenders to March 27, 2023.

The Chief Executive Officer of the commission, Babatunde Irukera disclosed this in a statement on its website.

Irukera stated that the extra time was to ensure the registration of Digital Money Lenders whose registration was still in process and to prevent significant market disruptions.

It is the third time the commission has delayed the registration deadline since enforcing mandatory registration in August 2022.

Read also:Telcos under investigation for unfair pricing, as FCCPC pledges fairness, sanity

The statement read, “On December 6, 2022, in furtherance of the collaboration of the Inter-Agency Joint Task Force, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission extended the deadline for the registration of Digital Money Lenders to January 31, 2023.

“This was to ensure the registration of DMLs whose registration was still in process and to prevent significant market disruptions.

“The Commission noted, however, that several DMLs have not yet provided all relevant documentation to complete their registration process.

“To this end, the Commission is further extending the registration deadline to Monday, March 27, 2023.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now