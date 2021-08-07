Again, Nigerian Govt urged to ban reality show, Big Brother Naija

The Arewa Youth Advisory Forum (AYCF), a group in the Northern part of Nigeria has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to ban the ongoing reality show, Big Brother Naija.

Yerima Shettima, the National President of AYCF described the show as a ‘‘calamity’’ during an interview with newsmen on Friday.

He also said the government ought not to allow the show to be aired because it promotes immorality and sexual content.

Here is what Shettima stated;

“It’s a calamity for me; I never believed in BBNaija and I don’t think it’s fair because the show is an act of immorality.

“Such a spectacle should not be encouraged.

“I have often said that this show encourages immorality and that the Nigerian government should ban it, it should not be allowed to be broadcast in our country.”

He continued;

‘‘You see, a lot of people are watching to see acts of immorality, these sexual things flaunting their nudity, and they made it look like a ‘blue film’, so that is to be discouraged. I urge true lovers of the country to join hands and draw the government’s attention to the implication of this program which should be discouraged”

This is not the first time that a group or an individual would kick against BBNaija.

Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Project for Human Development, Foundation for African Cultural Heritage, and the Association of Concerned Mothers have also sought the ban of the reality show.

