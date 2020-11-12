Again, Nigerian traders in Ghana seek evacuation home

Nigerian traders in Ghana on Wednesday called on the Nigerian government to evacuate them from Ghana.

They said there was need for an urgent intervention from the government because they were constantly harrased, tortured and intimidated.

The traders, in a Save-Our-Soul letter delivered to the Chairman of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said they were seeking a secure and peaceful return to Nigeria.

A statement signed by Gabriel Odu, NiDCOM’s Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, signed by 753 traders said they belonged to two associations in Ghana, the Nigerian Union of Traders Association in Ghana (NUTAG) and the National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS).

According to Mr Odu, the evacuation letter was delivered by a delegation led by the President of NANTS, Ken Ukoaha received by the Chairman of Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

“Diplomatic niceties at the highest level between Nigeria and Ghana have not yielded positive results.

They lamented that their shops had been locked up for almost one year by Ghanaian authorities and “Landlords are coming to ask us for rent. How do we pay with our shops locked up for so long? We are dying here.”

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa promised to convey their message to the appropriate authorities while citing that Ghana’s draconian regulations floutes the ECOWAS Protocols on Free Trade and the Movement of Goods and Services.

