Again, northern filmmakers suspend Rahama Sadau for raunchy photos posted on social media

Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau has been suspended by northern filmmakers under the aegis of Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN) for recently posting raunchy photos on social media.

In a statement issued on Thursday, MOPPAN said that the post by the actress has resulted to blasphemous comments against the Holy Prophet of Islam on Twitter and other social media platforms.

The actress was outrightly criticized by Twitter users from Northern Nigeria (Arewa) and Muslim apologists for her outfit which was considered provocative and uncharacteristic of a female Muslim.

Other Twitter users thought otherwise and advised the North to channel the same energy they used in condemning Rahama on religious grounds, in speaking up and fighting against banditry and other vices currently ongoing in the North.

The talented actress isn’t new to controversies as she shot to limelight after she was suspended in 2016 for featuring as a vixen in a suggestive music video with Nigerian musician, Classsiq.

But the Kano State Censors Board under Mallam Ismail Na Abba Afakkallah granted the 27-year-old unconditional pardon in 2018.

