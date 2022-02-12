Again, Ogun Police arrest couple with human body parts

Men of Ogun State police Command on Saturday 12th of February 2022, arrested one Kehinde Oladimeji m’ 43 years and his wife Adejumoke Raji 35, for being in possession of fresh human body parts.

The couple were arrested at their residence in MKO-Abiola-way, Leme, Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to a statement issued by the command’s Public relations officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Police were tipped off by the Baale of Leme community, Chief Moshood Ogunwolu.

“The couple were arrested following a report lodged at Kemta Divisional Headquarters by one chief Moshood Ogunwolu, the Baale of Leme Community who reported that one Pastor Adisa Olarewaju who is a co tenant with the suspects informed him of offensive odours coming out from the room of the suspects.

Upon the complaint, the DPO Kemta Division, CSP Adeniyi Adekunle quickly led his detectives to the scene where search was conducted. On searching the room, a plastic bowl containing fresh different parts of human being was discovered in the room, and the couple were promptly arrested,” the statement reads partly.

Oyeyemi disclosed that the suspects confessed during interrogation that they were herbalists and that the human parts comprises of hands, breasts and other parts which were given to them by one Michael whom they claimed resided in the Adatan area of Abeokuta.

“All efforts to locate the said Michael proved abortive as the suspects could not locate his house,” he added.

He disclosed further that a week ago, a dismembered body of an unknown person had been found in a swamp area in the same community.

He said “it is not yet clear whether the parts is that of the found body or not.”

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Homicide Section of the state criminal investigation and Intelligence Department for investigation.

“The CP vowed that anyone who is directly or indirectly involved in the crime would be brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others,” the statement concluded.

This is coming barely two weeks after four teenagers were arrested for beheading a 19-year-old girl in the Oke Aregba area of Abeokuta.

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

