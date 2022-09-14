Politics
Again, Ortom blasts APC for failed promises, predicts its defeat in 2023 elections
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Wednesday, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of failing to keep to its promises.
In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, the governor added that the ruling party had taken Nigeria from top to bottom in the last seven years.
Ortom stressed that the abysmal performance of the APC-led government would lead to the failure of the party in the 2023 general elections.
The governor has become unrelenting in his criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.
However, Ortom has come under intense scrutiny in recent times with many accusing him of covering up his own failings in Benue State with his constant rhetoric on the Federal Government’s poor handling of the economy, insecurity, and other challenges.
He said: “As a people, Nigerians need to have a viable alternative to the current crop of leaders among the ruling party.
“APC has kept their promise to take Nigeria from top to bottom. They have taken our country to the bottom. It’s a big shame. For us in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the onus rests on us to mend the cracks in our party. No external influence will do that for us. By the grace of God, we will reach a successful end so that we can move on.
“So long as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is as professional and neutral as it was in Osun and Ekiti States, I don’t see the APC winning the elections.”
