Again, Ortom kicks against water bill, threatens to lead march against passage

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has once again kicked against the National Water Resources bill imposed on Nigerians despite its rejection by the majority of the people.

Governor Ortom who condemned the bill on Tuesday during a press conference on the ongoing endSARS protests in the country threatened to lead a protest march against the plot to have the National Water Resources bill set to be imposed on Nigerians.

Ortom described the bill as evil and urged the federal government to tell Nigerians why it was bent on foisting an unpopular piece of legislation on the people in a democratic setting after they had roundly rejected it.

He said, “Just like it failed the first time and the second time, the bill will still fail the third time. That is an evil bill.

“Why must you impose a law on people who are saying no to it, in a democratic setup, what is their interest? That is the suspicion and this is what we are saying. And if care is not taking I will also lead a march tagged End Water Bill.

“What is the point of wanting to foist your desire on the people; and like a said before, because we have seen a lot of insincerity in the handling of the herdsmen matter, so our suspicion is that this Water Bill thing is another Ruga in disguise, it is open grazing in another form. It is also another cattle colony to give them control.

“Otherwise we know that the issue of land is with the State Governors, so why must you bring a law that will give you control over land in the states. Of course the people are saying no to it,” Governor Ortom noted.

