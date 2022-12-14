Again, Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting in Buhari’s absence

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo once again presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting holding at the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari who is attending the US-Africa Leaders Summit in New York.

The FEC meeting which had seven ministers physically in attendance, also had the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, and the Head of Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, in attendance.

The ministers in attendance included the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, Ministers of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, and Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum.

Other were the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, Minister of State for Health, Joseph Ekumankama and Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Shehuri.

