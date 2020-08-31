Again, Oyedepo claims he can cure Covid-19 by laying hands on patients, breathing life into them

The founder of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo has again claimed that he can cure patients infected with the Covid-19 virus.

The cleric who made the claim while addressing his congregation on Sunday said that he would embrace and breathe into COVID-19 patients without any fear of contracting the disease.

According to Oyedepo, he would lay his bare hands on any Covid-19 patient brought to him for prayer without wearing any gloves and they’ll receive healing.

He said; “COVID-19 cannot be any reason why your own ‘Breaking Limit’ package will not be delivered.

“It’s not a tenable reason,” he added.

Bishop Oyedepo also noted that no condition on earth will make God’s covenant come to no effect.

“Can you imagine anyone bringing coronavirus patient to me and I won’t lay hands on him?

“Will I wear gloves to lay hands on them?

“I will lay hands on them, breathe into them, embrace them.

“What you carry is eternal life, it’s not human life,” he added.

