Again, Oyo govt evacuates over 400 roaming beggars from roads
The government of Oyo state on Wednesday evacuated over 400 beggars as well as destitute and mentally challenged persons who were roaming within the Ibadan metropolis.
This came a month after it evacuated about 112 of such persons in Ibadan, in December, 2021.
After the evacuation, they were taken to a resettlement centre in the Akinyele area of the state capital.
The State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Alhaja Kafilat Olayiwola led the raiding team on evacuation of beggars and mentally challenged persons from Jemibewon, Mokola, Sango, and the University of Ibadan main gate.
READ ALSO: Kano govt arrests 200 street beggars, Almajiris
Other areas captured in the evacuation exercise included; Challenge/Oja’ba, Oje/Bodija, Iwo road/Gbagi and Basorun Akobo routes.
Olayiwola, who addressed journalists after the evacuation exercise, stated that the Seyi Makinde-led government would not tolerate beggars and destitute persons roaming around the Ibadan city.
She also noted that the state government was planning to provide another settlement centre for wandering beggars apart from the centre in Akinyele.
By Oluwatobi Odeyinka
