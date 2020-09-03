Again, Pastor arrested for alleged rape of minor under guise of ‘deliverance’

Again, a 34-year-old pastor, Chukwudi Chukwumezie, has been arrested by men of the Anambra State Police Command for the alleged rape of a 15-year old girl in the Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The suspect who was said to pastor one Mountain Zion Deliverance Ministry, Ugamuma village, Obosi, was allegedly arrested about a year ago for defiling another 15-year-old girl in a hotel in the area.

While narrating the incident, Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed said, “It would be recalled that last year police operatives attached to Obosi Division arrested one pastor Chukwudi Chukwumezie, 34, in charge of Mountain Zion Deliverance Ministry, Ugamuma village, Obosi, who allegedly lured and had unlawful carnal knowledge with a Fifteen years old girl at a hotel along Eze Iweka Road, Obosi, under the pretence of making deliverance prayers for her.

“Police detectives took the victim to the hospital for examination where penetration and laceration of her hymen were confirmed by a medical doctor after which the suspect was charged to court for prosecution.

Read also: Police arrest robbers who raided Anambra hotel, raped two ladies

“However, the same suspect who presently jumped court bail had in July and August allegedly defiled another 15-year-old girl from Iyaba Egbema in Ozubulu using the same modus of false deliverance.

“The victim was equally taken to the hospital for medical examination where penetration was confirmed.

“The suspect was arrested by police operatives attached to Ozubulu Division following a tip-off and the case transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation as directed by the Commissioner of Police, John Abang.

Mr Mohammed noted that after investigation, the suspect would be prosecuted.

Join the conversation

Opinions