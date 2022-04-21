Politics
Again, PDP adjusts timetable, extends sale, submission of nomination forms
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has once again, adjusted its timetable and schedule of activities, as well as extending the sale of its nomination forms for elective positions for the 2023 general elections.
The adjustment was disclosed in a statement on Thursday by the National Publicity Secretary of the main opposition party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, who noted that the move was as a result of considerations of various issues and concerns that would not be favourable for the party.
The statement added that the party decided to adjust its timetable and schedule of activities to extend the closing dates for the purchase of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the 2023 general elections from Wednesday, April 20, to Friday, April 22.
According to Ologunagba, under the reviewed timetable, the last day for the submission of already completed Forms has also been extended to Monday, April 25.
Part of the PDP statement reads:
“Consequently, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, and Thursday, April 28, 2022, are set aside for the screening of aspirants for State House of Assembly and National Assembly and Governorship respectively.
“Friday, April 29, 2022, has been fixed for screening of Presidential aspirants, while all appeals on screening will be entertained on Monday, May 2, 2022.
Read also: 2023: Group picks PDP nomination form for Peter Obi
“Under the updated timetable, a 3-man Ad Hoc Ward Congress has been fixed for Saturday, April 30, 2022, while the Local Government Area National Delegates Congresses will now hold on Thursday, May 5, 2022
“All dates for primary election into various positions remain the same.
The PDP had, last Friday, adjusted the dates for the sales and submission of its nomination forms and extended the for the closing dates in the process.
According to Ologunagba, the adjustment was to enable the “party to make up for the two days Easter public holidays announced by the Federal Government.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...