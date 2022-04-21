Again, PDP adjusts timetable, extends sale, submission of nomination forms

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has once again, adjusted its timetable and schedule of activities, as well as extending the sale of its nomination forms for elective positions for the 2023 general elections.

The adjustment was disclosed in a statement on Thursday by the National Publicity Secretary of the main opposition party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, who noted that the move was as a result of considerations of various issues and concerns that would not be favourable for the party.

The statement added that the party decided to adjust its timetable and schedule of activities to extend the closing dates for the purchase of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the 2023 general elections from Wednesday, April 20, to Friday, April 22.

According to Ologunagba, under the reviewed timetable, the last day for the submission of already completed Forms has also been extended to Monday, April 25.

Part of the PDP statement reads:

“Consequently, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, and Thursday, April 28, 2022, are set aside for the screening of aspirants for State House of Assembly and National Assembly and Governorship respectively.

“Friday, April 29, 2022, has been fixed for screening of Presidential aspirants, while all appeals on screening will be entertained on Monday, May 2, 2022.

“Under the updated timetable, a 3-man Ad Hoc Ward Congress has been fixed for Saturday, April 30, 2022, while the Local Government Area National Delegates Congresses will now hold on Thursday, May 5, 2022

“All dates for primary election into various positions remain the same.

The PDP had, last Friday, adjusted the dates for the sales and submission of its nomination forms and extended the for the closing dates in the process.

According to Ologunagba, the adjustment was to enable the “party to make up for the two days Easter public holidays announced by the Federal Government.”

