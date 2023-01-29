Politics
Again, PDP guber candidate, Jandor vows to end Tinubu’s grip on Lagos
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Adediran Olajide aka Jandor, on Sunday reaffirmed his readiness to break the stranglehold of former Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the state.
Jandor, who stated this at a governorship debate organized by The Platform Nigeria in Ikeja, described Tinubu’s purported control of the state as nonsensical.
The PDP guber candidate had in an earlier interview on Channels Television said the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate’s monopolistic control of Lagos was responsible for the state’s undevelopment.
At the debate, Jandor vowed to rescue Lagos from the ill-founded dominance of the former governor and restore “administrative normalcy” in the state.
He said Tinubu’s control of the state has made the implementation of sound policies by successive administrations in the state impossible, adding that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu lacks knowledge of the economy.
READ ALSO: Lagos PDP guber candidate, Jandor, cries out over alleged attacks on campaign team
Jandor said: “Lack of implementation of policies in the state has been because of one reason, and that is a monopoly. Every government had got to seek second-level approval before getting anything done. That’s insane and must be completely broken for the state to prosper.
“Unlike my colleague who ran away from the debate, I’ll first and foremost restore sanity in Lagos. The stupid idea of having to get approval from someone before doing anything has kept the state in underdevelopment for years.
“This culture has to be broken. And I am prepared to run a different government purposely meant to better the lot of Lagosians.”
