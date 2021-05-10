Again, Peter Obi cries out, alleges plot by governor to blackmail him | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Again, Peter Obi cries out, alleges plot by governor to blackmail him
For the umpteenth time, the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has raised the alarm over schemes by some ‘prominent Nigerians’ to blackmail him.
This was contained in a statement issued on Friday and made available to Ripples Nigeria by his Special Adviser, Mr. Valentine Obienyem.
In 2018, Mr. Obienyem had alerted the public on a sinister plot to rubbish the reputation of his principal through the sponsorship of false and malicious publications, especially in disreputable online platforms and on Social Media.
Obi had identified one Ikenna-Ellis Ezenekwe as the arrowhead of the alleged sinister plot, using his blog 247Ureports.com as the main vehicle for disseminating the false stories.
He cited recent publications by Mr. Ezenekwe, which he tagged as libellious noting that he did not bother to observe the basic journalism rule of contacting the accused to state his side of the story.
In his latest appeal against the potential blackmail, Obi alleged that “a present Governor in the South-East” is amongst the progenitors of the plot.
READ ALSO: Nigeria’s current situation a stepping stone to anarchy —Peter Obi
“Our informant, whom we have no reason to doubt, revealed how five of them were invited to a meeting on how to nail Mr. Peter Obi so that, according to him, his ‘rising profile will be dimmed for good’,” Obienyem said in the statement.
He quoted the informant as saying: “Watch out; soon you will see a group call a world press conference, speak of the insecurity in the land, appeal to anybody with information on the causes to help the Government solve it and finally drop the bomb by linking Mr Peter Obi to the sponsorship of the Biafran movement through an offer of money to sustain the agitation and use of Biafran boys for the selfish end, including winning of elections.”
“Though our informant refused to disclose the name of the Governor behind this and the main person he is using, he assured: “In the fullness of time, the plot will unfold and the characters will become apparent on its own.” He however added that some of them are not comfortable on the way the tide is moving and may finally opt-out,” Obienyem further said.
He noted that “most of the previous efforts to blackmail Mr Obi by some prominent people through hired hands backfired because the truth eventually prevailed.”
By Mayowa Oladeji
