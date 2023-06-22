Again, Police PRO, Adejobi, demands arrest of skitmaker Trinity Guy for his extreme pranks

CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has demanded the immediate arrest of skitmaker Trinity Guy over his extreme pranks.

Adejobi demanded the immediate arrest of the skitmaker after he released a new skit with a minor which many critics on social media have found to be inappropriate.

In the new skit, Trinity Guy made the minor pretend that she had mistakenly seen his pe**s, probably while he was urinating and he made the minor describe his genitals to him.

While reacting to the new skit in a post on Instagram, CSP Adejobi said that Trinity Guy should be arrested and charged to court. He also informed that the police will act on the matter as soon as possible.

READ ALSO:Mr Macaroni, Sabinus, skit makers, influencers, others to pay charges on adverts

‘’This is rubbish and criminal. This guy should be arrested and charged to court. We will act as soon as possible. I hate this scene. Child abuse!!!.” The police spokesperson wrote.

This is the second time in less than two days that CSP Adejobi will call for the arrest and prosecution of Trinity Guy over his extreme skits which he posts on social media.

Days ago, Adejobi took to his Instagram page to share video clips of the pranks by Trinity Guy and urged those who have been affected by the skit maker’s acts to report to the authorities.

The Police PPRO who had previously warned skit makers who use pranks for a living to regulate them because they endanger Nigerian lives said that his skits do not make any sense.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now