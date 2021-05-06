Again, Reps ask Buhari to declare state of emergency on security | Ripples Nigeria

The House of Representatives has for the second time within two weeks asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency over the spate of insecurity in Nigeria.

The House had after an executive (closed-door) session that lasted over three hours on Tuesday last week, called on Buhari to make the declaration.

The call was made about 24 hours after the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila met with Buhari at the Presidential Villa in company of the Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa.

However, at the plenary on Thursday, the House again, called on the Federal Government to “declare a state of emergency on security nationwide, in line with an earlier resolution of the House of Representatives.”

The House further called on the Federal Government to urgently reorganise the security formation in the country to properly accommodate and fast track the creation of state police.

Meanwhile, the conclusion followed the adoption of a motion moved by Obinna Chidoka, titled ‘The Attack and Destruction of the Police Station and the Killing of Two Police Officers in Obosi, Idemili North and South Federal Constituency.’

Chidoka while moving the motion, said the police station at Obosi Town in Idemili North and South Federal Constituency was on Thursday morning attacked by unknown gunmen who killed two Police Inspectors and carted away arms and ammunition from the armoury

“The rising spate of violence in Anambra State, the South-East Region and indeed the entire country is increasing at an alarmingly geometric progression, causing panic and mistrust amongst citizens.

“If no urgent step is taken to quell this stoking fire, the entire nation may be engulfed in a level of chaos unprecedented by such an incident in the past and may lead to a war of attrition.

“The House is determined to address this menace of brigandage threatening lives, properties and peace in our communities and the country as a whole,” the lawmaker said.

Similarly, the House also adopted a motion moved by Abubakar Faggo titled ‘Urgent Need for the Federal Government to Provide Emergency Security and Ancillary Services in Bauchi State,’ which urged the Federal Government to deploy security personnel in the state and its environment to reinforce security.

Also, the House urged the Federal Government to provide relief materials for the displaced persons in Yobe State as well as provide funds and ancillary services to the Bauchi State Government to cushion the effects of the sudden influx of displaced persons which has overstretched the state’s resources and facilities.

Faggo recalled that on April 23, 2021, Geidam in Yobe State came under attack by Boko Haram, displacing the residents, nothing that following the attacks, displaced residents of Geidam fled to the neighbouring Bauchi for Safety.

“The House is worried that the sudden influx of people into Bauchi State poses a security risk, as suspected members of the terrorist sect may have infiltrated the state in the guise of displaced persons.

“The House is also worried that the population of displaced persons coming into Bauchi State has resulted in the overstretching of the state’s resources and facilities, thereby endangering the people who may be exposed to COVID-19 as well as other life-threatening communicable diseases.

“The House is disturbed that bandits recently destroyed telecommunications masts in Gamawa Local Government Area in Bauchi State and, upon arrest and interrogation, revealed that the attack was part of a bigger plan to invade the surrounding communities,” he said.

Meanwhile, the House commiserated with the families of the deceased Police Inspectors of the Nigeria Police Force and the entire Obosi Kingdom in Idemili North and South Federal Constituency of Anambra State.

