Again, Rivers Assembly approves N6.5bn loan for Wike

September 10, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

A fresh N6.5 billion loan request by Governor Nyesom Wike has been approved by the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The governor, in a letter to the Speaker, Ikwunyi Owaji-Ibani read to the lawmakers, said the loan would be used to better agriculture in the state by providing farmers with loans for improved food production as well as to service and renovate educational facilities.

At the plenary of the lawmakers on Wednesday, all 22 of them present voted in favour of the loan from Zenith Bank.

Recently, the lawmakers had also granted Wike’s N18 billion loan request for the construction of a Road, flyover, and dualisation of some roads in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

According to Wike, the loan would be paid back from the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state.

