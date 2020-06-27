Again, Shiites protest, demand unconditional release of Zakzaky

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also called Shiites, once again stormed the streets of Kaduna in protest of the continued detention of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, by the federal government of Nigeria.

Sheikh Aliyu Tirmizi, head of the protesters, who spoke to newsmen on Friday during the demonstrations, demanded an unconditional release of their leader who according to him was unjustly detained.

Speaking further, Tirmizi said that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has trampled upon the rights of Sheikh Zakzaky, demanding that he be released for proper medical attention.

He said; “In the aftermath of Zaria genocide executed by the Nigerian military in December 2015 we have been calling on all citizens to uphold the dictum that injustice to one is injustice to all, but to no avail.

“Most people, after the gross flagrant abuse of power by the military on Sheikh Zakzaky and his followers couldn’t express their condemnation, choosing to remain silent since the military excesses didn’t affect them directly,” he said.

“But in truth, Islam abhors injustice, and enjoins Muslims to express disdain to injustice and the unjust whoever they are. Indeed history is full of instances when Prophet Muhammad (SAW) assisted the victims of injustice in upholding their rights.

This explains why for the past five years we have been explaining how this Buhari regime has trampled upon the rights of Sheikh Zakzaky and his followers, demanding that citizens condemn this repression, and call for the release of our leader unconditionally,” Tirmizi concluded.

